Noblesville hosting watch party for Collegiate Basketball Saturday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Community members can enjoy the collegiate basketball games being played in the opening round at a watch party Saturday.

The city is hosting the watch party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Federal Hill Commons located at 175 Logan Street.

The watch party will feature the basketball games on a large LED screen, giveaways, oversized games, food trucks, a DJ, photo stations and Indy Beer Taps. There will also be Pop-a-Shot and a cornhole tournament.

The city is hosting the watch party to celebrate the collegiate basketball tournament with family, friends, and the community in a socially-responsible way in the outdoors.

While there is no admission fee to attend, capacity will be limited to 1,000 people. As part of the overall health and safety plan for the event, groups will be in seating pods with heaters and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the park.