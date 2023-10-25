NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools announced that Noblesville High School’s jazz director and assistant band director has been named a national semifinalist for the 2024 GRAMMY Music Educator Awards.

Bethany Robinson is one of 25 semifinalists selected from more than 2,000 nominees across the country. She will compete for the top spot, which includes a $10K honorarium and matching grant for the high school.

Robinson was previously a GRAMMY finalist for the 2022 award and a semifinalist for the 2023 award.

“I am so grateful to be included as a semifinalist for the 2024 GRAMMY Music Educator Award,” Robinson said. “I could not be more thankful to be surrounded by supportive students, families, community, and administration who have encouraged me and shared joy as I’ve learned how to empower students through music education. I’m looking forward to this continued journey and appreciate all the support along the way.”

Robinson began teaching music in 2005 at Noblesville Schools. She is also chair of the National Association for Music Education Jazz Council and past president of the Indiana Jazz Educators Association.

“Bethany has grown the NHS jazz program exponentially in her time at NHS and has led her students to national recognition for their accomplishments,” said Craig McCaffrey, principal at Noblesville High School.“ She is an outstanding educator, performer, leader, and advocate for music education. We’re proud of her ongoing accomplishments and are excited to celebrate her success.”

The GRAMMY Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the music education field and demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

The top 10 finalists will be announced in December, and the 2024 winner will be named early next year.