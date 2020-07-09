Noblesville organization helping people with developmental disabilities adapts to new normal

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A non-profit in Noblesville helping young adults with developmental disabilities is adapting to the new normal.

Same As U reopened its doors and is continuing classes online. The organization began virtual lessons during the stay at home order. Many of the families really enjoyed these online activities, so the group is keeping them.

“What’s super exciting about online is that now we can reach people who are further away. We can reach people who maybe have a physical disability,” Jennifer Sell, executive director of Same As U said. “So, I’m super pumped that we get to reach all of these young adults.”

With the building reopened, students are back. One of them got a special surprise Thursday.

Madison was awarded a $4,000 scholarship called the Ruby Rainbow scholarship. This accomplishment recognizes young adults with Down Syndrome who are seeking post-secondary education.