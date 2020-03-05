Noblesville police chief, public safety director leads with 60 years of IMPD experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - The new police chief and director of public safety for Noblesville each bring almost 30 years of experience from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Chief John Mann and Director Chad Knecht have first-hand knowledge of the city's violent crime, and they can use that to keep their significantly smaller town safe now.

"From what we've seen in Indianapolis, we can see if a small trend starts, where it can end up if it's not properly addressed," Mann said.

Mann served in the patrol, investigation and administrative division during his time with IMPD. Knecht, who oversees the police and fire departments, also brings 29 years of experience from IMPD. Knecht worked his way up to deputy chief, and led the downtown and east side districts, commanded the SWAT team and ran the department's homeland security division.

"We obviously collaborate with Indianapolis," Knecht said. "The violent crime, a lot of it originates and comes from there. So, we are prepared for that and what can we do to assist them."

Noblesville had one homicide in 2019. That is a long way from Indy's 171 homicides last year, with a clearance rate of 54%. But, Noblesville is not merely watching from afar.

"Noblesville doesn't operate on an island, none of our problems know borders so we don't either."

The city is also focusing on building stronger relationships between children and police through school resource officers.

"How can we invest now in our youth, so that we can all have a better community 10-15 years down the road," Mann said. "They hopefully are choosing a different path."

Right now, violent crime is not an issue in Noblesville. But, any crime is a problem, like stealing from cars or using fake money. Chief Mann said they are dealing with that currently.

"If you're at the business end that's catching that, then that's an issue for you," Mann said. "If you're a resident and your vehicle was gone through, that can be an issue."

Noblesville police serve their neighbors in beat areas. The website, gisport.cityofnoblesville.org, allows you to click on your neighborhood to find the officer who serves you. They provide an email address for that officer if you want to get in touch with them.