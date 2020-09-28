Noblesville Police Department mourns death of K-9 officer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Noblesville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.

Bonnie had been with the department for 4 years and was assigned to Patrolman Alex Linn.

The department said Bonnie had been in declining health over the past few months and received a “significant health diagnosis” during the summer.

“K-9 Bonnie saw limited activity after her diagnosis but her spirit never wavered,” the department said in a statement, adding that her desire and drive to serve the community were present until the end.

“The NPD honors K-9 Bonnie for her dedication and service to our community.”