NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man has died of self-inflicted wounds after stabbing his ex-fiancée and himself in the head and neck.

Noblesville Police Department officers were dispatched to 8659 Kensington Drive around 2:52 p.m. on Feb. 11 to respond to calls that a man had stabbed a woman.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the suspect, 37-year-old Alec Okun, standing in the roadway outside of the residence armed with a pair of scissors. Following a brief pursuit, officers were able to relocate the suspect.

NPD said Okun then ignored the officers’ demands to drop the scissors and stabbed himself in the head and neck. Medical attention was immediately provided by officers until the suspect was brought to Riverview Health for further treatment.

Okun died an hour later from the self-inflicted wounds.

NPD said Okun had stabbed his ex-fiancée, identified as 37-year-old Colleen McGowan, before any officers had arrived. She suffered stab wounds to her face and was treated at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

Authorities will continue investigating the case.