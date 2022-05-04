NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The difficulties of the past few years have forced more than a few people to look for help. In Hamilton County, a food pantry and resale shop have worked to feed more than 30,000 people in the last year.

Noble Cause Resale Store and St. Vincent De Paul food pantry work to help feed Hamilton County.

“We ask them to let us know what five things, if we have it, that they really would like to have and what things they really don’t need,” said Dee Ricciardi, the manager at the store and food pantry.

Ricciardi said they then work to put together a haul of groceries for a lot of people. She said there will be a line of a dozen cars two hours before the pantry even opens on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

”Ten percent of people we see every week are people we haven’t seen. I expect that will grow,” she said.

Dee knows many of these people only need help for just a bit.

“No one knows who’s going to be next in line,” she said. “But if they can stay in their place a little bit longer because we eased a grocery bill that’s all the better.”

The volunteers work both sides of the operation, getting donations ready to be sold and loading up groceries for those who need them.

But the staff is barely half of what it was before the pandemic.

“We’re suffering, just like every other business,” Ricciardi said.

The shop and food pantry have had to reduce hours, but that has not affected its ability to serve.

“I think those signs you see all over the place, ‘We have heroes,’” Ricciardi said. “We have heroes, they’re here, we have a lot of them.”

If you want to help, Ricciardi said they’ll take anyone for any amount of time.

“Everybody is welcome,” she said.

You can also donate to the resale store or come shop for yourself.

“If you spend $20 here on clothing, and you get the clothes, and I get the $20, I’m buying food with it,” Ricciardi said.

Just $36 can feed a Hamilton County family in need for a week.

The Noble Cause Resale Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.