Noblesville Schools: Parent, children self-quarantine after returning from out-of-state event where COVID-19 confirmed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools announced a parent has been directed to self-quarantine after returning from an out-of-state event last week where another individual had tested positive for COVID-19.

The parent is complying with the self-quarantine directive, according to the school corporation, and is also keeping their children self-quarantined as well to avoid any potential exposure to other students and staff at Noblesville Schools.

The parent has not tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t shown symptoms, Noblesville Schools added.

The school corporation did advise anyone who attended baseball or swim events in the last week at Noblesville High School to be extra vigilant in watching for COVID-19 symptoms since the family had attended these sporting events in the last week since returning from their trip where the virus was present.

“We are working closely with the Hamilton County Health Department on this issue and will continue to provide updates as we receive more information or if new developments occur,” Noblesville Schools said in a statement sent to parents and staff.

“As stated previously, we have activated enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in our schools, and our nursing team is carefully monitoring the health symptoms of students and staff.”