NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Elementary school students had an unexpected visit during aftercare Tuesday.

The Noblesville Fire Department said firefighters responded to White River Elementary around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. This was during the school’s aftercare hours.

When crews arrived, they discovered that a small fire activated the school’s sprinkler system, containing it to the room of origin. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Shortly after the department arrived, staff and children were able to re-enter the gymnasium to wait to be picked up. While waiting, the department introduced the children to therapy dog Carbon.

Carbon visited the children until the scene was released to fire investigators.