NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.

The Noblesville Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Subway restaurant located in the 17000 block of Clover Road around 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening.

Witnesses say a male suspect entered the store and approached two employees, demanding money. The suspect reportedly displayed a handgun during the robbery.

Police say they suspect is approximately 5’10” tall and was wearing a black jacket, black hat, black facemask, and blue pants. The suspect may be driving a silver vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317.776.6370 or Detective Mike Haskett at mhaskett@noblesville.in.us .