Noblesville volunteers clean up White River

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Volunteers in the City of Noblesville took to the White River Saturday to beautify the water and neighboring land.

The City of Noblesville hosted its conservation project of the waterway Saturday. This is the 27th year the city led the project.

The White River Alliance, along with the White River Canoe Company, offered canoes and kayaks to interested volunteers. After being launched from Rusty Oar, groups removed trash from the waterway as they enjoyed their time on the river.

“Our community is a good steward of the environment and the annual clean-up is positively impacting our largest natural amenity,” said Mayor Chris Jensen. “The Free Paddle Days has infused a new energy and connection to the waterway and will hopefully recharge everyone’s commitment to helping us protect the river.”

In addition to the water clean-up efforts, local Cub and Boy Scouts worked to clear invasive species and restore the riverbank along the White River Trail.

“This is the second year we’ve had Cub Scout Pack 103 and boy scouts from Troop 103 and 101 serve outdoors to help the city improve the riparian area between the White River and the River Walk Trail south of downtown Noblesville,” said Tim Stottlemyer, Noblesville stormwater coordinator and clean up organizer.

City officials said one easy way for residents to help protect the White River is by taking a Volunteer Service Pledge.