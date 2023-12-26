HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman from Noblesville was arrested after leading Hamilton County deputies on a chase through three different counties on Christmas Day.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when deputies received a call on Dec. 25 involving a suspicious vehicle that had been observed near East 226th Street and Cyntheanne Road at a vacant residence.

HCSO deputies turned their lights on in an attempt to pull the vehicle over and conduct a traffic stop. The driver allegedly ignored these instructions and continued driving away from the deputies, HCSO said.

The pursuit lasted nearly 20 minutes as the driver, identified as Tammy J. Hunter, led deputies on a pursuit through Madison and Tipton counties. The pursuit ended in Tipton County where Hunter’s vehicle came to a halt in a field near 296th Street and County Road 100 East in the town of Atlanta.

Hunter was arrested without further incident and brought into custody at the Hamilton County Jail where she was preliminarily charged with a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and a misdemeanor charge for reckless driving.