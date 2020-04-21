Noblesville woman runs Boston Marathon from Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A mother in Noblesville ran the Boston Marathon Monday right here in the Hoosier state.

Jennifer Dye decided to run 26 miles by herself – after the marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

She started training back in December, so when she heard it had been canceled, Dye mapped out her own route starting in Noblesville taking her home.



“So I just want to teach them that we all have choices,” Dye said. “And just resume, and just keep a sense of normalcy, you know? With the times that we’re having right now. I think that’s pretty important just to keep carrying on with whatever we can.”

Jennifer ran the Boston Marathon back in 2018. The finish line this year was a little bit different since it was made from toilet paper. But she finished her race and her time was 3 hours 36 minutes And 1 second.