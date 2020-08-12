Nonprofit builds new playground on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A new playground is officially standing on the northeast side.

The equipment is on five acres of land owned by Capital City Church of Christ. This is a place where the community can come together and host events.

The clergy hopes to uplift neighbors, by showcasing all the positive things happening in the neighborhood.

“This goes to show you what happens when people recognize a need, and as a result come together to do something meaningful for human beings,” Clayton Stewart, a Minister with Capital City Church of Christ said.



It’s also a great place where kids can play, of course. Concrete was poured Tuesday. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday and children can visit for the first time on Monday.