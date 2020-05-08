Nonprofit provides tech support to 1,000 at-risk youth to prepare them for kindergarten

INDIANAPOLIS — A nonprofit wants to help at-risk youth stay on track during the summer.

Waterford.org is looking to choose 1,000 Indiana families to get access to technology and internet because they say it’s a crucial time to support kids who are entering kindergarten in the fall.

Not all children have access to educational videos like this one or even the thought of getting onto a computer to learn.

Kim Fischer, a representative for Waterford told us, “COVID-19 hit, and we saw so many pre-k centers, so many Montessoris, head start centers close, and when that happened we had some of our philanthropic partners reach out to us and say what can we do to help these families?”

Families like Toni Butler, from Rushville and Barbara Martin in Greensburg have something in common. They want what’s best for their kids, and they struggled to balance that with their work.

“I didn’t get my full education when I was a kid, I dropped out of school and stuff and that’s something I don’t want my kids to do,” said Butler. “And I’m going to make sure they don’t do that.”

Martin added, “When he went into kindergarten, he was totally unprepared whereas she’s going into this and she’s got all of her colors down, she can count up to 25 at this point, she knows all of her letters.”

The nonprofit, Waterford has opened up an Upstart Summer Learning Path program to keep kids on track at no cost.

“The idea here is that we will have about 3 months where we can give these families our program where they will use and that will prepare them for kindergarten,” Fischer said.

According to Waterford, every year, 2.2 million four-year-olds in the country, mostly from low-income families, don’t have access to preschool and 9.4 million children in the United States do not have access to the internet at home. During this crisis, they want to fill the gaps.

“What we realized right now during this time, the technology gap in our country is really, really bad and with children trying to learn from home if you don’t have a computer or internet access, it’s really difficult,” said Fischer.

Along with the materials, a parent coach will walk families through activities, and they’ll be provided a computer and internet access.

Resources that Fischer says could be life changing. “We’re looking for families that are 200% of the poverty line or below, so we’re really looking for those families that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19.”

Registration is open now. It’s a first come, first serve basis, although it will be open until June 1. If you are at-risk and would like to apply to be one of the 1,000 Indiana families, click here.

“Everybody has a different life story and you don’t know what’s happening in other peoples worlds and other peoples homes, so when you go in and meet these wonderful human beings and all they want if to give their children a good life – but they may not have the tools to do it, all we want to do is give them those tools,” said Fischer.