Nonprofits can apply to bring Indiana authors to their community for meetups and workshops

INDIANAPOLIS — Nonprofit organizations that are interested in bringing an Indiana author to their community for public speaking or a writing workshop can cover the fees by applying for funds through programs associated with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Author Awards.

Applications are available on their website and are due by November 19. The events can be in-person or virtual. Up to 30 host organizations for speaking engagements and up to 10 writing workshops will be selected. Organizations can select their top three author and topic choices and are matched accordingly.

Alongside for paying fees, organizations will be provided with resources including a communications toolkit, a press release template and graphics for social media promotion. Participating organizations are responsible for working with authors to schedule engagements and cover any travel expenses.

Author events must be completed by December 31, 2022.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce more readers to the quality of writing that’s being done by Hoosier authors and to inspire the next generation of writers,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, in a press release.

The Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program features winning and shortlisted authors from the 2020 round of the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. This year’s speaker participants are:

Lindsey Alexander, poetry shortlist honoree

John David Anderson, children’s shortlist honoree

Gabrielle Balkan, children’s shortlist honoree

Axton Betz-Hamilton, nonfiction shortlist honoree

Robert Blaemire, nonfiction shortlist honoree

Maurice Broaddus, genre winner

Debra Kang Dean, poetry shortlist honoree

Helen Frost, children’s shortlist honoree

Bryan Furuness, fiction shortlist honoree

Eugene Gloria, poetry winner

Katie Hesterman, emerging shortlist honoree

Michael Homoya, children’s shortlist honoree

Nancy Kriplen, nonfiction shortlist honoree

Robin Lee Lovelace, emerging shortlist honoree

Michael Martone, fiction shortlist honoree

Chantel Massey, emerging shortlist honoree

Kevin McKelvey, poetry shortlist honoree

Saundra Mitchell, young adult winner

Melissa Stephenson, emerging winner and nonfiction shortlist honoree

James Still, drama winner

Annie Sullivan, emerging shortlist honoree

Bill Sullivan, nonfiction shortlist honoree

Larry Sweazy, genre shortlist honoree

Shari Wagner, poetry shortlist honoree

Chris White, fiction winner

This year’s Indiana Authors Awards Writing Workshop leaders and their genres are:

John F. Allen, speculative fiction

Jennifer Ann Coffeen, romance

Bryan Furuness, fiction

Dave Griffith, all genres

Lydia Johnson, poetry

Samuel Love, creative nonfiction

Ashley Mack-Jackson, creative nonfiction

Saundra Mitchell, fiction

Alicia Rasley, fiction

Larry Sweazy, fiction

Shari Wagner, poetry