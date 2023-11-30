RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a North Carolina man Wednesday night in Randolph County.

ISP troopers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to County Road 300 W. in the city of Winchester after Randolph County Dispatch received reports that a serious vehicle crash had occurred.

Preliminary information indicates a maroon 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII was traveling northbound on County Road 300 W. when it crossed over onto State Road 32, ISP said. This reportedly caused the driver to lose control as the vehicle veered off the east side of the roadway.

The vehicle then crashed through a fence before eventually coming to a halt in a nearby pasture, causing it to roll over. ISP confirmed the driver was partially ejected at this time.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Jason Beckley of Mebane, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Winchester Police Department and the Randolph County Coroner’s Office all assisted ISP at the scene of the crash.