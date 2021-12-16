North Central High School operating on e-learning day due to power issue

MSD of Washington Township announced an e-learning day Thursday for students at North Central High School.
According to a Facebook post, the building is “partially without power due to a mechanical issue caused yesterday during construction work.”
The post went on to say that contractors will be at the school working to restore power.
Students should have access to lesson plans online by 9 a.m.
The district says teachers will be available to address any questions or concerns students may experience.
All other schools in the district have in-person classes as scheduled.