INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists heading downtown should be on the lookout for detours on their route as 10th Street closes for the North Split reconstruction project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the street closed Monday between Bellefontaine Street on the west and Dorman Street/Massachusetts Avenue on the east. The road is closed as workers demolish and reconstruct bridges for the new I-65 mainline.

While the street is closed, eastbound and westbound traffic will be redirected to 16th Street. Pedestrians on the east side will detour using Highland Avenue to Commerce Avenue to 16th Street to the Monon Trail and Monon Loop. On the west side, pedestrians will follow the Monon Loop to the Monon Trail to 16th Street to Commerce Avenue to Highland Avenue to 10th Street.

The street is expected to reopen by mid-September.