INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – This week will bring more closures in the downtown Indianapolis area as construction of the North Split ramps up.

Starting Monday, July 11, Central Avenue will be closed. INDOT says that closure will last until mid-August.

Another big change for drivers is ahead. Traffic will be shifted on the southbound lanes of I-65. Lanes C/D will now use the right shoulder. That change is expected to last until mid-September.

Earlier this month, INDOT opened the s outhbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass to traffic. This means motorists driving southbound on I-65 will now use the bridge, spanning from College Avenue to Lewis Street, to connect to I-70 eastbound.

INDOT said the North Split project, which is expected to complete construction by the end of 2022, is still on schedule. There are plans to add landscaping and greenery to help beautify the area, which will extend the project’s full completion to 2023.

For up-to-date project information, visit northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311.