North Split Reconstruction: Local roads close for bridge demolition

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – Short-term city street closures begin next week for a bridge demolition part of the North Split reconstruction project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Thursday that the closures are happening in addition to the 18-month full closure of the North Split interchange starting this weekend.
INDOT said on or after Monday, May 17, Vermont Street between Davidson and Pine streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while the bridges over Vermont Street are demolished.
INDOT said beginning on or after Friday, May 21, Central Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while the bridge over Central Avenue is demolished.
IndyGo bus routes 2, 4, 5 and 19 will be impacted by the closure of Central Avenue.
Project information can be found at NorthSplit.com and local detour maps can be found at NorthSplit.com/maps/local-streets.
