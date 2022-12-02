ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing.

On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday.

The vehicle was found in the area of Fawn River Road and White School road near Sturgis, Michigan. This is about 35 miles away from Elkhart.

The vehicle was found submerged in the water. Robinson was found dead inside.

Elkhart’s Mayor Rod Roberson is Garvin’s brother. In the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office’s release, Mayor Roberson thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

“We are devastated to learn that my brother Garvin has passed away as we have remained hopeful for his safe return over the past week,” said Mayor Roberson. “His family and fiancé Deb are appreciative of your prayers and support during this time. We have felt the love of this entire community. Please continue to pray for our family, for Garvin and for the lives he touched. We would like to thank you for respecting our privacy at this time as we grieve.”

The Michigan State Police is now investigating Garvin’s death.