Northwestern Mutual Indiana moves headquarters to accommodate growth

INDIANAPOLIS – Northwestern Mutual Indiana is moving its headquarters to Indy’s north side as they look to grow.

The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday outside the new headquarters at Parkwood Crossing. Mayor Joe Hogsett and members of the Indianapolis Chamber were there for the opening of this innovative office space which is designed to create an open environment for the company’s clients and 100 employees.

“We had an opportunity to have four different offices that were able to come together with one location and really take a look at office space for the next decade of where we see are business going,” said David Kiecker – Managing Partner, Northwestern Mutual Indiana

“I think it’s phenomenal that we are able to celebrate these important economic victories as a community during perhaps the most trying times are city has ever faced,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Northwestern Mutual has been in Indianapolis since 1903 and employs over 500 Hoosiers throughout the state.