Not nearly enough rain, dry spell still ongoing

That’s it – as we feared, this was not going to be a sizeable rain and it wasn’t going to put a real dent in the deficit. Monday’s rainfall was only 4th time with measured rain here in 41 days. Since midnight, only .08″.

That’s not enough rain. The .08″ today brings the TOTAL rainfall over the past 41 days to a mere .12″, the DRIEST for that span on the calendar on record. Records date back to 1871 in Indianapolis.

All of the rain that fell in that span has fallen this month. September will close with no additional rainfall and enter the books as the driest on record, edging out 1963’s .24″

After minimal rainfall – additional counties were added Monday to the State of Indiana BURN BAN list. Greene and Wayne brings total to over a dozen counties.



A cooler pattern is here to close September and the open to October. With clearing skies overhead the temperatures will cool into the middle 40s by sunrise Tuesday. A new cold front will pass Thursday bringing a renewed shot of chilly air but offers minimal rainfall. The next “good” chance of rain at this distance, comes Sunday.