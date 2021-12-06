Notre Dame adds COVID-19 booster requirement for students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As an extension of its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, the University of Notre Dame is requiring all students to also get the booster in the weeks ahead.

In a message posted to Notre Dame’s COVID-19 web page, university officials said “a high rate of vaccination is critical in our fight against COVID-19, and the benefits of a uniformly, highly-vaccinated community have been realized on our campus with extremely low case rates and low test-positivity among those who receive regular surveillance testing this academic year.”

They add that the booster is required to minimize the community’s experience with coronavirus.

Students who already received an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirement, will also be exempt from getting the booster.

For those not exempt, the deadline for getting the booster vaccine will by by mid-spring semester.

To help students fulfill this requirement, Notre Dame will host its own booster vaccination clinic when students return to campus in January.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine. Students must register for the clinic which will be held from January 11 through January 14 inside the Joyce Center.

For more information on Notre Dame’s booster requirement, you can read the message to students here.