Notre Dame returns to online classes due to rising COVID-19 rates

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Students at Notre Dame will move to remote instructions for the next two weeks after a steady increase of positive COVID-19 tests on campus.

University officials said since class started, Notre Dame has recorded a steady increase in positive states among students. As of noon Tuesday, 147 out of the 927 tested since August 3 have tested positive.

“Our contact-tracing analysis indicates that most infections are coming from off-campus gatherings,” Father Jenkins said. “Students infected at those gathering passed it on to others, who in turn have passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases we have seen.”

The Associated Press reports at least two off-campus parties have been identified as sources.

Paul J. Browne, vice president for public affairs at Notre Dame, said the university is prepared to suspend or otherwise discipline the hosts of such parties.

“We believe we have a very strong chain of health protection, but these parties represent the weak link in that chain, and they can be responsible for a disproportionate spread,” he said.

To help prevent additional cases, the university suspended in-person classes for the university’s nearly 12,000 students effective Wednesday. In its place, the university will conduct remote instruction for the next two weeks.

The University also announced these measures:

Until further notice, off-campus students should not visit campus. On-campus students should refrain from leaving campus except under emergency circumstances.

Student gatherings off or on campus are restricted to 10 people or fewer.

All research laboratories, core facilities and libraries remain open to graduate students, faculty and staff.

The COVID-19 Response Unit, the University Testing Center and Notre Dame’s quarantine and isolation facilities will remain fully operational.

All students, faculty and staff are reminded to complete their daily health checks.

Varsity athletic teams that are subject to routine surveillance testing may continue to gather for sanctioned activities according to established protocols and will be closely monitored.