November weather on hold; mild stretch underway

It may be early November, but the thermometer outside on Wednesday afternoon was feeling more like September. We hit 72° in Indianapolis. While we average two days in the 70’s in Indianapolis in November, we haven’t had one in three years.

We have a stretch of 70s still to come in the forecast.

This young month isn’t behaving by normal standards at all. November, on average, is our third cloudiest month of the year. However, in these first few days, we’ve seen well above average sunshine in central Indiana.

An upper level disturbance is bringing more clouds into the area for Wednesday night, and we won’t see quite as much sunshine for Thursday. Don’t worry, brilliant, blue skies return as we close out the week on Friday.

Clouds in the area Thursday will drop temperatures from the 70s on Wednesday afternoon to the mid and upper 60s by Thursday afternoon. That’s still roughly 10-degrees below average.

We’re back to the 70s to close the week, and that extends through the weekend and into early next week.