‘Now is the time to prepare’: Experts share tips on driving during winter months

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re experiencing some of the coldest days we’ve had in months and experts are encouraging drivers to plan ahead in case of a winter emergency.

Indiana State Police recommend having a winter storm survival kit in your car in case of an emergency. The kit should include items like blankets, snacks, a phone charger, first aid kit and reflective gear.

“It should be no surprise to anybody that not only is it going to get cold, but there’s a chance that some snow and we’ve had been pretty lucky this season,” said Sgt. John Perrine with ISP. “But now it’s time to prepare. Not just for that cold weather, but also for driving on roadways that could change in just an instant.”

The National Weather Service recommends a winter survival kit with these items:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight

First-aid kit

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Tool kit

INDOT says they are prepared for the cold weather and have crews ready to go in case of snow accumulation.

They recommend using their ‘INDOT Trafficwise’ site to get up-to-date information on traffic and road conditions.

“​​It will also show you real time conditions on the road. Click on one of those pictures and see what the snowplows see so you can plan ahead and see what the roads look like. That should be able to show you know how long you need for travel,” said INDOT Strategic Communications Director Mallory Duncan.