NTSB releases investigation into Indiana bus stop crash that killed 3 siblings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal officials released an investigation into a northern Indiana crash that killed three siblings as they were getting on their school bus.

The collision happened on State Road 25 when a pickup truck driven by Alyssa Shepherd failed to stop for a school bus and hit four children. Three of them, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle, were killed while a fourth child was struck but survived.

The National Transportation Safety Board report identified safety issues associated with the crash including:

Deficiencies in establishing safe school bus routes and stop locations.

Failure of other drivers to stop or otherwise respond safely when approaching a school bus that

is stopped with its warning lights on and stop arm extended.

Need for greater use of technologies to prevent collisions with, and mitigate injuries of, student

pedestrians.

The agency determined that the probable cause of the Rochester, Indiana, crash was the pickup truck driver’s failure to stop for the school bus for unknown reasons, despite its clearly visible warning lights and stop arm, as well as a roadway warning sign indicating an upcoming school bus stop.

