BRANSON, MO – JULY 20: A Ride The Ducks World War II DUKW boat is seen at Ride The Ducks on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Missouri. Hundreds of mourners stopped by the location to pay their respects to the victims after a duck boat capsized in Table Rock Lake in a thunderstorm on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board will meet to discuss the deadly duck boat sinking in Branson, Missouri.

Seventeen people died, including nine people from one Indianapolis family.

The boat capsized with dozens of passengers on board back in 2018.

Officials said the boat’s captain ignored storm warnings and went out onto the lake anyway.

Today, the NTSB will meet virtually and publicly to determine the probable cause of boat’s sinking.