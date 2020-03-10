NTSB to probe crash at Indiana bus stop that killed 3 siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal investigators will look further into a crash in northern Indiana that killed three siblings as they were getting on their school bus.

The National Transportation Safety Board will meet on April 7 to determine the probable cause of the Oct. 30, 2018, crash in Rochester, Indiana. The agency released its preliminary report on the crash in February 2019.

The collision happened on State Road 25 when a pickup truck driven by Alyssa Shepherd failed to stop for a school bus and hit four children. Three of them, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle, were killed while a fourth child was struck but survived.

Siblings Xzavier & Mason Ingle, 6, Alivia Stahl, 9 (Photo provided by family via WGN)

Police said Shepherd didn’t stop for the school bus, which had activated its stop arm and red warning lights. The crash prompted a call for tougher laws against drivers who disregard flashing lights and stop arms on school buses.

A jury convicted Shepherd of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury. She was sentenced to four years in prison in addition to three years of home monitoring and three years of probation. Her license is suspended for ten years.

The NTSB will convene its meeting at 9:30 a.m. on April 7 in the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center, 420 10th St., SW, Washington, DC. The meeting is open to the public.