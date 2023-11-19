INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away, and a number of events are scheduled to help Hoosiers celebrate the holiday.

Two holiday races are slated for Thanksgiving morning — Wheeler Mission’s 21st Annual Drumstick Dash and the Baxter YMCA’s 20th Annual Family Fun Turkey Run.

The Drumstick Dash will begin at 9 a.m. in Broad Ripple. The event offers a 4.3-mile course and a 2.6-mile course. A free Lil’ Gobbler’s Run designed for children aged 12 and under will start at 10:15 a.m.

Pre- and post-race festivities will be held near the Broad Ripple Station Shopping Center. Local cover band Dream Slice! is set to put a concert on before the race begins.

Adults and children aged 8-12 can register for the event for $42 and $37, respectively. Individual registration prices will increase on Nov. 22.

The Family Fun Turkey Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Perry Meridian High School. Four-mile and 1-mile courses will be available to runners during this year’s event.

Multiple Thanksgiving dinner events will also be held throughout central Indiana, including the Mozel Sanders Foundation Thanksgiving Day Dinner and the 40th Annual James L. Warner Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation dinner will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, which is located at 418 E 34th St. in Indianapolis.

The James L. Warner dinner will begin at 10 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church in Anderson, Indiana. Carryout dinners will be available to those in need beginning at 11 a.m. Takeout orders can be placed by calling (765) 648-6868.

Zion Baptist Church is located at 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee St.

Chef Borels Kitchen and FLAIR Beauty Lounge will also be giving out free Thanksgiving meals in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Chef Borels Kitchen and FLAIR Beauty Lounge are located at 6950 Michigan Rd. and 1929 E 38th St., respectively. Both businesses will begin serving dinners at noon.