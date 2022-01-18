Nursing home fire on city’s eastside prompts large-scale evacuation of facility

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department battled a smoky fire at a senior living facility early Tuesday morning on the city’s east side. While 45 residents had to be evacuated, there were no reports of injuries or hospital transports due to the incident.

Rescue units and firefighters were called to Crownpointe Indianapolis, a 72-room residential nursing facility in the 7300 block of E. 16th St., shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke on the backside of the building, and evacuation of the residents was already underway by facility staff.

Video from the fire scene showed firefighters and staff working to provide blankets and sheets to keep the elderly evacuees warm as they stood and sat outside the building.

Three IndyGo buses were brought to the scene to provide shelter from the cold temperatures. A fire department spokesperson said it is unclear where the evacuees will be taken for temporary shelter.

IFD credited facility staff for its quick, effective evacuation response, saying that what could have been a “bad scenario” was prevented.

A preliminary investigations indicates the fire may have started in one room and traveled quickly up to the building’s attic. The cause of the blaze is unclear.

The building’s sprinkler system did activate.