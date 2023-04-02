FILE – People walk through damage from a late-night tornado in Sullivan, Ind., April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two additional tornadoes touched down in Indiana throughout Friday night.

The NWS confirmed Sunday evening that 16 tornadoes touched down Friday night across central Indiana. The severe weather destroyed several homes and left thousands of Hoosiers without power across the state.

The NWS confirmed that an EF3 tornado with maximum winds of 138 miles per hour began in Owen County before eventually ending in Monroe County.

Monroe County also saw an EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour.

Our survey teams have found 2 additional tornadoes in Owen, Monroe and Morgan Co.



Morgan: 1 EF2 Tornado, peak winds at 130MPH



Owen/Monroe: 1 EF3 Tornado, peak winds at 138MPH.



A total to 9 tornadoes for the NWS Indy area Friday.



More Info: https://t.co/CjfhhLmIHA — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 3, 2023

Sullivan County

At least 16 tornados have landed in Indiana, and the strongest tornado was recorded in Sullivan County where an EF3 tornado with maximum winds of 155 miles per hour barreled through the county.

There have been three confirmed deaths in the county as a result of the severe weather.

Johnson County/Whiteland

Johnson County also saw two tornadoes, with an EF2 tornado striking Whiteland with maximum winds of 135 miles per hour and an EF0 tornado landing to the south of Bargersville with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

The town of Whiteland sustained significant damage throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Travel and communication were made very difficult due to the presence of downed power lines and trees, and debris preventing travelers from crossing local roads.

Clinton and Howard Counties

In addition to tornadoes touching down in Sullivan and Johnson counties, four other tornados were confirmed in Howard and Clinton counties.

Clinton County recorded an EF1 tornado featuring peak winds of 110 miles per hour. Howard County witnessed two EF0 tornadoes with maximum winds of 80 miles per hour and one EF1 tornado with peak winds of 110 miles per hour.

White County

An EF-2 tornado and an EF-0 tornado were confirmed in White County.