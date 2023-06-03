JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty IMPD detective and an off-duty Lawrence firefighter were arrested Friday for domestic battery in Greenwood.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute at the 2200 block of Marina Court in Greenwood around 11:10 p.m. Friday night.

Joseph Lee Gourley, 37, and Katie Elizabeth Gourley, 33, were arrested after deputies arrived on the scene.

The Johnson Co. Sherriff’s Department identified Joseph as a Lawrence Fire Department firefighter and Katie as a detective for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department where she works in the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit.

Both individuals were arrested for Domestic Battery with Injury, which is classified as a misdemeanor. Since their arrest, they have each posted bond and been released from the Johnson County Jail.

IMPD confirmed in a statement Saturday evening that Detective Gourley has been placed on administrative duty while an internal review of the incident takes place.

“An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detective has been arrested for domestic battery. IMPD detective Katie Gourley was arrested in Johnson County overnight for domestic battery,” the statement said. “Detective Gourley is an 8-year veteran of IMPD and is currently assigned to the Aggravated Assault Unit. Detective Gourley has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal review of the incident.

“This case was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. IMPD did not confirm Detective Gourley’s employment prior to this release,” the statement continued. “As with any person arrested, Gourley should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”