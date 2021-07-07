Off-duty police officer dies following motorcycle crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – An off-duty police officer died following a Tuesday night motorcycle crash in Delaware County.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at 462-E and 550-S.

Chad Clevenger, 42, died at the scene. It appeared he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve, police said.

Clevenger worked as a police officer at IU Health hospitals in East Central Indiana and spent more than a decade as a reserve officer with the Muncie Police Department.