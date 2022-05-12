INDIANAPOLIS — More than 4,000 off-road vehicles are being recalled because they can have a damaged fuel tank that could cause fuel to leak. This poses fire and explosion hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves Wolverine RMAX off-road side-by-side vehicles sold by Yamaha dealers nationwide from February through July in 2021. The vehicles were sold for between $22,700 and $26,700.

The recall was initiated after Yamaha received two reports of the fuel tanks being assembled incorrectly. There were no incidents of fuel leakage, and no injuries have been reported.

Around 4,130 off-road vehicles are impacted by this recall. They include those with model numbers:

YXF10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 4 SE)

YXF10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 4 LE)

YXF10WPAMS (Wolverine RMAX 4)

YXE10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 2 SE)

YXE10WPAMS/YXE10WPAMW (Wolverine RMAX 2)

YXE10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 2 LE).

The vehicles were sold in silver, white, black, yellow, gray and blue. The model name Wolverine RMAX is printed on the right and left sides of the vehicles. The model number is located on top of the airbox. The CPSC said the Vehicle Identification Number can be found on the vehicle frame behind the left rear wheel. VIN numbers included in this recall are ***AN44Y***101342 ***AN39Y***102877. The VIN range is sequential in the last six digits 101342-102877.

Anyone with the recalled off-road vehicle should stop using it and contact an authorized Yamaha dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly. For more information, contact Yamaha Motor Corporation USA at 800-889-2624 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online.