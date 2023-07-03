HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police announced during a press conference that an officer and one suspect are dead following a shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital on Monday.

According to a release from ISP, Tell City, Sergeant Heather Glenn investigated a domestic dispute between Sean Hubert, 34, of Tell city and a female victim on July 2. The female victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries and Sergeant Glenn and other officers left the hospital to search for Hubert. On July 3, the victim reported that Hubert was on his way to the hospital.

Sergeant Glenn attempted to arrest Hubert, but authorities say he refused to comply. Police say Glenn attempted to deploy an electronic-controlled weapon, but it was ineffective. According to the release, during a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and shot Sergeant Glenn. Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert. Both Glenn and Hubert were treated at the scene, but died from their injuries.

Sergeant Glenn worked for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years. Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin called Sergeant Glenn a good friend to everyone and said she will be missed, but not forgotten.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

Jared Stimpson, CEO of Perry County Memorial Hospital, said they are continuing to monitor the impacted area and prioritizing the safety and well-being of their team members.

“On behalf of all of Perry County Memorial Hospital, we thank the officers who responded to our call this morning, and join the community in grieving the loss of Officer Glenn,” said Stimpson. “We are grateful to all members of law enforcement who bravely put their lives at risk to protect patients and employees of hospitals.”

