Officer Breann Leath leaves behind legacy of helping others

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A graduate of Southport High School and a lifelong Hoosier, IMPD officer Breann Leath dedicated her life to public service.

Sadly, while responding to a domestic violence call on the east side Thursday afternoon, she was shot and killed. She was 24 years old.

“Today we mourn the loss of a strong, well-respected police officer,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. “An officer who had the desire to be a police officer since she was a child.”

As a veteran of the Army National Guard, a mother and a police officer, it’s safe to say Leath was as selfless as they come.

The daughter of a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy and a 911 dispatcher, serving others was in her blood.

“Officer Leath was kind and loving as a mother of a young child herself,” Chief Taylor said. “She is the daughter of a family that’s been devoted to public safety and a life long resident of Indianapolis.”

She made that selfless attitude known everyday–not just in what she did for a living, but how she did it.

Not long after she joined the force, she and another officer surprised an east side mother with Christmas gifts after the mother told them she couldn’t afford any.

Fast forward a few months when she was called to the home of a 79-year-old man, who had thousands of dollars stolen. On top of taking the report, she went and picked up a meal from his favorite restaurant and brought it back as a surprise.

“She’s described as a dedicated officer who showed compassion for the community,” Chief Taylor said. “She is an example of the type of officer we want on this department.”

Even when she was off-duty, she made a point to be there for others. While on patrol, she met a young man who told her about his culinary class at Warren Central High School. One day on her off time, she stopped by the school to visit and try his cooking.

She also met a young boy on another call last year and spent time showing him the police car and gave him a coloring book.

“For so many of us, danger is a thing to be avoided. Not so for officer Breann Leath,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Rather than turn away, officer Leath turns toward the danger. She heard the call and she went bravely toward that which could do her harm.”

A veteran, a mother, a police officer, and most importantly a hero–Officer Breann Leath did a lot in 24 years, creating a legacy that will live on forever.