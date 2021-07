TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an officer is down at a federal building in Terre Haute.

Police are searching for a potential suspect who is thought to be driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage and is considered by police to be armed and dangerous, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said. Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description should contact 911 immediately.