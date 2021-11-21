Officer hurt, 2 Michigan men arrested after chase in northwest Indiana

PORTER, Ind. — An officer was seriously injured Saturday after a kidnapping suspect drove at three police cars, hitting one head-on, during a chase in northwest Indiana, police said.

Indiana State Police say they received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday from someone who said their daughter was being held against her will in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line. The caller said the offender had a handgun.

Police located the vehicle near Burns Harbor. The driver inititally pulled over but then sped away and exited the interstate at State Road 49. Three Porter police vehicles followed the driver southbound with their emergency lights on. The suspect then turned his vehicle around and drove northbound in the southbound lanes, directly toward the police cars at a high rate of speed, police said.

The suspect collided with one of the police vehicles. The officer suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

When the suspect’s vehicle stopped, two people fled the scene. A 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested a short time later at a nearby gas station. A 29-year-old, also from Kalamazoo, was arrested Sunday morning after police in Chesterton received a call of a suspicious man asking to use the phone at a gas station. Police said a handgun recovered Saturday was reported stolen from Kalamazoo.

Three other people were in the suspect’s vehicle and didn’t flee, police said. They included a female who was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.