INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 3000 block of North Tibbs Ave.

According to IMPD, at least one officer fired his weapon. The suspect involved in the incident was not struck by the officer’s gunfire.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

No officers involved were injured.

This is a developing story, FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.