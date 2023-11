INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Ruskin Place at approximately 5 p.m. on a report of a gunshot scene unsafe.

No officers have been injured in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.