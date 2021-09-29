Officer-involved shooting under investigation on Indy’s north side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting on Indy’s north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms officers are on-scene in the 8000 block of Silverleaf Drive where an officer-involved shooting took place. This is near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road.

The IMPD says no officers were injured in the shooting. We have a crew en route to find out the latest information on the shooting.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News