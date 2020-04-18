Officer Leath nurtured mothers before becoming one herself

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Officer Breann Leath served many roles in her short 24 years on earth. Of those, being a mother is the most precious.

“Zayn and Bre had a relationship every mother wants to have with her son,” Tiana Leath, Bre’s sister, remarked during Officer Leath’s memorial service Thursday.

Before she had her own child, she helped other mothers and their babies at the Indiana Women’s Prison where she worked as a correctional officer in the Wee Ones Program. On Thursday during the governor’s news conference, the Indiana Department of Corrections announced it was changing the name of the program to the Officer Breann Leath Memorial Maternal & Child Health Unit.

How appropriate for someone who was so nurturing.

“This is a quote from one of her officers who knew her very well said “every day when she dropped her son off it was very apparent and so refreshing to see the love they both had for each other,” Dr. Chris Holland, Fraternal Order of Police Chaplain, said. “The look in her eyes when she kissed her baby was so pure and sincere. Her care and concern for her son was like no other. She always bent down to his level and talked softly to him and comforted him.”

Bre’s supervisor’s at IDOC noticed her care and concern for people quickly.

“She knowingly understood that offenders are people and treating them with respect and dignity most often elicits the best results,” LaShelle Tuner, deputy warden at the prison, said.

Bre showed compassion for people who were working through a difficult chapter.

“They’re being better mothers because of the impact that she had on them while they were under her watch,” Margaux Auxier, communications director, said.

Now, the womens and childrens program at the prison, under her name, will help form bonds as strong as the one shared between Bre and Zayn.

“She’s not only impacting one person, the offender, she’s impacting the lifestyle of that baby as well,” Auxier said. “I think the things that she did while she was with us will carry for generations.”