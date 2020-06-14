Officer rescues man from burning car after crash leaves 2 hurt

The head-on collision happened along E County Road 100 S in Hendricks County.

AVON, Ind. — Two people were seriously hurt after a car crash in Hendricks County early Sunday morning.

According to the Plainfield Fire Department, a pickup truck and passenger car collided head-on along E County Road 100 South shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The first officer responding to the scene saw one of the vehicles, the passenger car, was on fire.

That’s when he grabbed a fire extinguisher and rescued the male driver from the burning car moments before it burst into flames.

That man, along with the male driver of the truck, was transported to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown, but officials tell us one of the males was unconscious when transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of crash. At this time it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.