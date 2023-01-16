INDIANAPOLIS — Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near West 38th Street and North High School Road. Two police cars were stopped when a vehicle crashed into them.

The department said one of the officers was transported to an area hospital for a complaint of pain. The other officer drove themself to be checked out for minor injuries.

Police say alcohol may have played a factor in the driver that hit the two police cars. The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.