INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s near north side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street & North Illinois Street just after 2 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been struck. He was transported an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was riding a scooter at the time he was struck by the vehicle.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.