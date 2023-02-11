INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a hit and run on the near north side Saturday evening.

Officers responded to 1600 N. Capital on reports of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who IEMS pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation has revealed that the suspect was traveling westbound on W. 16th St. when they struck the pedestrian. The suspect then fled the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. More information will be added as it becomes available.