INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway on the city’s near north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident started as a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Illinois Street. During the stop, one of the occupants fled the vehicle.

The department said officers chased the suspect and at some point, shots were fired. Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured by gunfire. The suspect is now in police custody.

The area between 32nd and Illinois to 34th and Illinois will be closed while police investigate the scene. People are asked to avoid the area.